Robinson Cano Suspended from 80 Games for Drug Policy Violation The MLB suspended the Seattle Mariners second baseman after he tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic for people with heart, kidney and stroke issues. Jared Diamond, a writer for ’The Wall Street Journal,‘ tweeted Cano‘s statement. Robinson Cano Robinson Cano Robinson Cano Robinson Cano The eight-time All-Star is making $24 million this season and is owed $120 million as part of a 10-year deal, according to ’Sports Illustrated.‘ He will serve his suspension while on the disabled list due to an injury from Sunday‘s game against the

Detroit Tigers.