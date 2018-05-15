Robinson Cano Suspended from 80 Games for Drug Policy Violation
Robinson Cano Suspended from 80 Games for Drug Policy Violation The MLB suspended the Seattle Mariners second baseman after he tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic for people with heart, kidney and stroke issues. Jared Diamond, a writer for 'The Wall Street Journal,' tweeted Cano's statement. The eight-time All-Star is making $24 million this season and is owed $120 million as part of a 10-year deal, according to 'Sports Illustrated.' He will serve his suspension while on the disabled list due to an injury from Sunday's game against the
Detroit Tigers.