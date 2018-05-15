Childish Gambino‘s Album Sales Rose Over 400 Percent Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, saw his previous albums sell like fire after the release of his latest single, “This Is America.” The single, which was released last Saturday after he hosted and performed as the musical guest on ’Saturday Night Live‘, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first time any of his songs have done that. Billboard reports that over 11,000 albums were sold this past week, rising 419 percent from the previous week. Gambino‘s streaming numbers also rose as result of “This Is America”, with streams of his other music going up 114 percent.