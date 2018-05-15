Bill Cosby Sentencing Date Set According to a court order from Judge Steven O‘Neill, Cosby will be sentenced between September 24 and 25. Last month, the 80-year-old comedian was found guilty on three counts of indecent sexual assault, stemming from the 2004 drugging and rape of Temple University employee

Andrea Constand. Kevin Steele, Montgomery County District Attorney, via CNN Kevin Steele, Montgomery County District Attorney, via CNN Cosby‘s defense team stated they would appeal the verdict, and Cosby is currently under house arrest.