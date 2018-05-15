Tom Wolfe, Author of ’The Bonfire of the Vanities‘, Dies

at 87 Wofle, who was a major figure in the New Journalism movement in the 1960s, passed away in New York City on Tuesday. His agent, Lynn Nesbit, confirmed to ’The New York Times‘ that Wolfe had recently been hospitalized with

an infection. Wolfe‘s best works are often viewed as The Right Stuff, a reported narrative about America‘s first astronauts, and his novel, The Bonfire of the Vanities, both of which were adapted into movies.