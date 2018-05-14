Women‘s Group Asks Spotify to Remove Nelly, Chris Brown From Playlists UltraViolet, a women‘s rights organization, wrote an open letter to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, asking that the company remove a list of artists who have been responsible for allegedly abusing women. The list of artists includes: Chris Brown, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nelly, Eminem, DOn Henley, Steven tyler and 6ix9ine Every time a famous individual continues to be glorified despite allegations of abuseâ€¦ ...we wrongly perpetuate silence by showing survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence that there will be no consequences for abuse. Spotify had previously removed R. Kelly from its playlists under its new hate content and hateful conduct policy. We publish this as an open letter because we hope other platforms like iTunes, Google Play Music, and Pandora will continue to follow your lead.