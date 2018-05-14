Netflix Says 85% New Spending is on Originals Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said on Monday at MoffettNathanson‘s Media & Communications Summit 2018 According to Sarandos, Netflix will have nearly 1,000 original shows by the end of 2018, including 470 shows that have yet to debut. Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Sarandos was also asked about the company venturing into live sports or news, which he said they are not currently planning on pursuing. Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Chief Content Officer