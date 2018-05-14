Meghan Markle's Father Not Attending Royal Wedding ’TMZ‘ reported Thomas Markle will not walk his daughter down the aisle on May 19 after it was revealed he staged photos with the paparazzi. Markle told ’TMZ‘ he posed for photos The change of heart comes after suffering a heart attack six days ago and checking himself out in order to attend the wedding. Markle reportedly claimed he did not want to embarrass his daughter or the Royal Family. Meghan‘s mother, Doria Ragland, will still be attending the wedding and staying at a hotel with her daughter the night before.