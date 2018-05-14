Chadwick Boseman Praises Students in Powerful Commencement Speech at Howard The ’Black Panther‘ star applauded the students Howard University for protesting on campus and challenged them to continue to do so going forward. Everything that you fought for was not for yourself, it was for those who came after you. Many of you will leave Howard and enter systems and institutions that have a history of discrimination and marginalization. The fact that you have struggled with this university that you loved is a sign that you can use your education to improve the world that you are entering. Boseman wrapped up his speech by telling the graduates to find their purpose. Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill. Whatever you choose for a career path, remember the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.