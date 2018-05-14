Margot Kidder, Lois Lane of Superman, Dead at 69 ’TMZ‘ confirmed the 1978 ’Superman‘ actress died in Montana on Sunday and the cause of death is not known at this time. Kidder starred opposite Christopher Reeves in the 70s superhero film and went on to play Lois Lane again in three sequels. She battled with bipolar disorder, which left her homeless for sometime during 1996. The incident lead Kidder to become an advocate for mental health. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie McGuane.