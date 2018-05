Taraji P. Henson Got Engaged The ’Empire‘ star got engaged to former NFL cornerback Kelvin Hayden on Mother‘s Day. Social Post “I said yes y‘all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket” Henson and Hayden confirmed their relationship in December.