Starbucks to Open Bathrooms to Public After Racial Controversy Starbucks confirmed on Thursday that it has overhauled its bathroom policy after the incident last month involving the arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia store. On Apr. 12, a Starbucks manager called the police on two black men for waiting inside of the store for a business meeting after being denied use of the bathroom. Since the incident made national headlines, the company has worked to make amends. “We don't want to become a public bathroom, but we're going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the keyâ€¦” â€“ Chairman Howard Schultz, via New York Daily News Starbucks also plans to close some 8,200 stores in the U.S. on May 29 for racial bias training.