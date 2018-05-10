Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Still Active With Explosive Eruptions Possible The Kilauea volcano has been erupting since last week, sending lava throughout the surrounding towns and countryside. On Wednesday, the U.S. Geographical Survey warned of explosive eruptions that could send small pebbles or large boulders hurtling through the air. U.S. Geographical Survey Residents of Hawaii‘s Big Island also have to worry about vents that open up in the ground, releasing lava and toxic gas. Hawaii‘s Governor, David Ige, has asked President Trump to issue a disaster declaration for the state.