Chance the Rapper Joins the Cast of 'Trolls 2' Chance will be animated for the sequel along with Sam Rockwell, multiple reports confirmed on Thursday. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will reprise their roles as Queen Poppy and Branch, respectively. According to ’Variety,‘ Rockell and Chance will record songs for the film‘s soundtrack, as well. Chris de Faria, president of DreamWorks Animation Film Group 2016‘s ’Trolls‘ grossed over $340 million at the worldwide box office with over $153 million domestically. ’Trolls 2‘ will be released on Apr. 10, 2020.