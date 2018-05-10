FDA Announces EpiPen Shortage The Food and Drug Administration added the pens to its list of drug shortages on Wednesday. Epinephrine autoinjectors are often used by people who have anaphylactic reactions as a result of severe allergies. Mylan-brand EpiPens, generic epipens and Adrenaclick autoinjectors were all added to the list. Mylan Mylan The FDA believes the EpiPen

shortage is only a short-term problem, but is advising customers to check expiration dates for their current EpiPens and buy them from other brands if necessary.