Trump Moves to Increase Hiring Rates for Military Spouses
Trump Moves to Increase Hiring Rates for Military Spouses On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to promote hiring for military spouses across the federal government. The order will “ensure that you have better access to federal jobs,” Trump said at the White House event. Trump added his administration has worked to increase spending levels for U.S. military efforts by $700 billion, which includes raises for the first time in 10 years. President Donald Trump