Peyton Manning Debating Offer to Own NFL Team On Wednesday, the Charlotte Observer reported than Manning is considering joining Ben Navarro‘s group in bidding on owning the Carolina Panthers. Navarro is reportedly offering $2.6 million for ownership of the Panthers‘ franchise. Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson resigned and agreed to sell the team amidst an investigation into allegations of his sexual misconduct. Manning previously turned down offers for lead analyst positions at Fox and ESPN after retiring from the NFL IN 2016. Should he accept Navarro‘s offer, it will be his first major move post-retirement.