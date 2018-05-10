Ford Suspends Production of America's Best-Selling Vehicle A supplier facility fire on May 2 has caused Ford to run out of essential parts. The company will be temporarily shutting down production of F-150 trucks in Dearborn, Michigan For more than 40 years, the F-150 has outsold all other vehicles in the country. According to an analysis by Morgan Stanley, the F-150 truck franchise alone is worth more than the entire Ford company. "Our goal is to get production up and running as soon as possible," said spokesperson Mark Truby. "This is a fluid situation, but we are working closely with our supplier partners to do everything we can to limit the impact on our production," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations in a statement. Ford maintains an 84-day inventory of their trucks which should prohibit any near-term shortages.