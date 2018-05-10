Spotify Removes R. Kelly's Music From Playlists as Part of New Policy ’Billboard‘ reported that the music streaming service has removed Kelly from all of its playlists as part of a new public hate content and hateful conduct policy. Spotify, to 'Billboard' Spotify, to 'Billboard' Although he has never been convicted, many women have accused Kelly of sexual violence, coercion and holding a “sex cult.” Kelly has dismissed all allegations as attempts “to distort my character and to destroy my legacy.” Spotify crafted the new guidelines