Rockefeller Art Auction Brings in $646M on First Night Among the paintings sold were pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O‘Keefe. Picasso‘s “Young Girl with a Flower Basket” sold for $115 million, while Monet‘s “Water Lilies in Bloom” sold for $84.6 million. The artwork being auctioned off at Christie‘s was from the collection of billionaire David Rockefeller, who passed away last year. David Rockefeller was the last surviving grandson of John D. Rockefeller, the founder of

Standard Oil. Christie‘s said that the proceeds will go to a number of charities and philanthropic efforts that Rockefeller and his wife supported while they were alive.