Obama Calls Trump's Decision on Iran Nuclear Deal 'A Serious Mistake' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that he is pulling the U.S. out of the deal, which former President Barack Obama addressed in a lengthy Facebook post. “â€¦ I believe that the decision to put the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] at risk without any Iranian violation of the deal is a serious mistake.” “Without the JCPOA, the United States could eventually be left with a losing choice between a nuclear-armed Iran or another war in the Middle East.” In 2015, Iran agreed to the deal, which would halt its pursuit of nuclear weapons and allow international inspections of its facilities, in return for light sanctions from the U.S. to help boost its economy. “It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement.”