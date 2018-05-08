Trump Pulls United States Out of Iran Nuclear Deal On Tuesday, President Trump announced that he will withdraw the U.S. from the deal and institute new sanctions. It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and cotton structure of the current agreement. The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing we know exactly what will happen. The president has been highly critical of the deal struck by his predecessor, calling it “the single worst deal I‘ve seen drawn by anybody.” This is the third commitment that President Trump has pulled the United States out of, including the Paris climate accord and the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.