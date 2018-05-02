E. Coli Outbreak Worsens With 1 Dead and 121 Reported Cases According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person in California is dead as a result of an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce. The lettuce in question comes from the Yuma, Arizona area and has infected people in 25 states. Of the 121 people who have gotten sick from E. coli, at least 52 have been hospitalized with 14 of them suffering from a form of kidney failure. The CDC is warning consumers to be careful when buying romaine lettuce, especially in salad mixes because often time they don‘t label where everything is grown. Symptoms of E. coli often in include vomiting, diarrhea and severe stomach cramps.