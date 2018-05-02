Isabela Moner Cast as ’Dora the Explorer‘ in Live-Action Film Moner, who starred in the 2017 film Transformers: The Last Knight, is set to play the popular Nickelodeon character in the upcoming live-action adaptation. The film will be directed by James Bobin from a screenplay helmed by Nick Stoller, who wrote and directed ’Muppets‘ and ’Neighbors.‘ “We are thrilled to have found our Dora in Isabela â€¦ like Dora, Isabela has an incredible spirit and is an advocate for positive values.” “I‘m honored and excited to bring Dora to life. I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model.” The film will start shooting in Queensland, Australia and be released on Aug. 2, 2019.