Cambridge Analytica is Shutting Down On Wednesday, the company announced it has filed for bankruptcy and will be closing all of its operations in the U.S.

and the UK. The political marketing firm was accused of gaining access to the personal data of over 87 million Facebook users. In a report from The Wall Street Journal, Cambridge Analytica Cambridge Analytica In March, its ousted CEO, Alexander Nix, was suspended after TV broadcasts showed him discussing the firm‘s role in helping Trump win the election.