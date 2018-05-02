Man Who Attempted to Extort Kevin Hart Has Been Charged On Wednesday, Jonathan Todd Jackson has been charged with one count of attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter for the 2017 extortion plot against Hart. Last year, Jackson tried to extort Hart for an undisclosed amount of money after acquiring a video recording of the actor cheating on his wife in Las Vegas. According to prosecutors, Jackson tried to sell the sextape to celebrity news sites when Hart refused to pay. Jackson is set to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and faces up to four years in county jail.