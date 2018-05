Yale University Revokes Bill Cosby‘s Honorary Degree For the first time in its 300-year history, the Ivy League university‘s board of trustees voted to revoke Cosby‘s honorary degree, which was awarded to him in 2003. Yale University's Board of Trustees Cosby‘s alma mater, Temple University, recently rescinded his honorary degree, as well. The 80-year-old comedian faces up to 30 years in prison