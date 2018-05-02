Unsigned Free Agent Eric Reid Files Collusion Suit Against NFL According to ESPN‘s Dan Graziano, Reid is working with the same attorney who also represented Colin Kaepernick, his former teammate. Reid‘s rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers expired this offseason. NFL Player's Association Reid was one of the first teammates to kneel with Kaepernick during the national anthem and has publicly said that he does not intend to stop kneeling.