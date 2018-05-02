Boy Scouts to Drop ’Boy‘ From Their Name The name change comes a few months after the organization announced that it will begin accepting girls this summer. The Boy Scouts of America will remain the name of the umbrella organization but scouts from ages 10-17 will become Scouts BSA instead of Boy Scouts. Scouts from ages 7-10 will still be called Cub Scouts with the BSA saying that despite girls being allowed in, most troops will remain single gender. The organization also unveiled its ’Scout Me In‘ marketing campaign to help promote its new inclusive image. Mike Surbaugh, Chief Scout Executive The Girl Scouts, who have been very vocal with their criticism of the BSA's decision to include girls, sent out a tweet after news of the name change.