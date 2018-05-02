United Airlines Reveals New Pet Guidelines, Bans Certain Breeds From Flying United released their new guidelines on Tuesday for their PetSafe program, which applies to pets in the cargo hold. Starting on June 18, the airline will only allow reservations for cats and dogs with no other household animals are allowed. Not accept reservations for the following brachycephalic (or short- or snub-nosed) dogs and cats and strong-jawed dog breeds, out of concern for higher adverse health risks. Some of the banned breeds include dogs such Bulldogs, Pugs, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls and cat breeds like Burmese, Persian and more. There are also travel restrictions based on crate size, international locations and for locations where the weather gets too hot between May 1 and Sept. 30. A full list of banned breeds and acceptable crate sizes is available on United‘s website.