'Stranger Things' Season 3 Begins Production Netflix announced in a video that the third season of the blockbuster sci-fi thriller has begun production. Actors reprising their roles in the series include child stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp. The teenage gang will return with Charlie Heaton, Natalie Dyer, Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery. David Harbour and Winona Ryder will continue to play the lead adult roles. Newcomers to the third installment include Cary Elwes, Maya Hawke and Jake Busey. Executive Producer Shawn Levy teased viewers on what to expect this time around and said the season will focus on the kids‘ relationships with one another. Shawn Levy