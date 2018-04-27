Brad Pitt to Produce Movie on Harvey Weinstein Investigation Pitt‘s production company, Plan B Entertainment, will produce a film on the investigation into Weinstein by ’New York Times‘ reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Kantor and Twohey uncovered and reported on Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct, earning them a Pulitzer Prize for their work. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will focus on the reporting and investigation for the expose and not Weinstein‘s alleged behavior. The movie does not have a title, writers or a director.