President Trump Pushes Bid for US-Led 2026 World Cup On Thursday, Trump threatened countries who were considering lobbying against the bid comprised of the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Mexican President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto replied to Trump's tweet shortly after. The FIFA Congress is set to vote on hosting rights on June 13. Currently, Morocco is the only country competing against North America. According to ESPN, competition to host the 2026 World Cup has increased due to President Trump's travel ban against mostly Arab countries. Mexico previously hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, while the U.S. hosted in 1994.