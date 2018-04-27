Trump Says Kanye West ’Performed a Great Service to the Black Community‘ On Friday, President Trump gave more praise to the rapper, who said earlier this week “the mob can‘t make me not love him.” West said Wednesday in a series of pro-Trump tweets that “he is my brother.” undefined West‘s tweets drew the ire of many celebrities, who in-turn unfollowed him on social media. Even friends, like John Legend, came out to criticize West. West, who stated in the past that he would‘ve voted for Trump, previously met with the president shortly after he won the election.