George H.W. Bush Hospitalized After Wife's Funeral The 41st President is being treated for an infection that spread to his blood. According to a statement, President Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering." George H.W. Bush was married for 73 years to his wife Barbara who died last Tuesday. "He held her hand all day today and was at her side when she left this good earth." Jean Becker, chief of staff at the former president's office