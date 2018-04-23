J. Cole Bests Drake for First-Day Streaming Record on Apple Music and Spotify Cole‘s new album, ’KOD,‘ topped the Canadian‘s ’Views‘ over the weekend. ’KOD‘ was streamed a total of 64.5 million times on Apple Music, beating ’Views‘ by nearly one million streams. In addition, to taking the record on Apple Music, seven tracks off ’KOD‘ are the top 10 most-streamed songs in a 24-hour period on the service. According to The Verge, Apple Music accounted for 66 percent of the first-day streaming market share for KOD in the U.S. On Spotify, ’KOD‘ received 36.7 million streams. There was little promotion for Cole‘s ’KOD,‘ which was announced Monday of last week and released on Friday.