Shania Twain Apologizes for Saying She Would‘ve Voted for Trump In an article published by The Guardian on Sunday, Twain, who is Canadian, said that she would have voted for Trump because “he seemed honest.” Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn‘t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don‘t want (BS). I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. After receiving backlash online, Twain tweeted out an apology, saying she regrets her comments.