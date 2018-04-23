Update: Waffle House Shooting Suspect Found and Arrested 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was found hiding in a wooded area behind an apartment building. Police say that Reinking arrived at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee with a rifle early Sunday morning and fatally shot two people outside, before entering the restaurant and

killing two others. The shooting was stopped by a customer, James Shaw Jr., who was able to wrestle the gun away. Don Aaron, Nashville Police Spokesperson Reinking was previously arrested for trespassing near the White House but had the charges dismissed after completing a community service program. Following the program, the FBI interviewed Reinking and seized his guns. Authorities later returned the weapons to Reinking's father. One of those guns was the rifle used in Sunday's attack.