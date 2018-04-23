GQ Sparks Controversy After Calling the Bible 'Foolish' In GQ‘s list of “21 Books You Don‘t Have to Read,” novelist Jesse Ball described the Bible as “foolish, repetitive, and contradictory.” “The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it.” “Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced.” News of the piece set a firestorm on social media and even made it as a topic on Sunday‘s ’Fox & Friends,‘ Social post: Where Fox News religion contributor Father Jonathan Morris argued the inclusion of the Bible on the list was “just foolish and a shame.” Here‘s what other people had to say: