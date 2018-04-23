It's a Boy! Duchess of Cambridge Gives Birth to Third Child Prince William and Princess Kate traveled by car to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London

early Monday. The child was born at 11:01 a.m. local time, weighing 8lbs 7oz. Kensington Palace The new addition will be fifth in line

to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and third grandchild of Charles, Prince of Wales. Catherine and William have two other children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month.