Never-Before-Seen Prince Photos and Lyrics Poised for Release According to TMZ, Paisley Park enterprises filed paperwork to produce content with unreleased material. The documents reportedly show the Prince Estate has found troves of writings and photos, including handwritten lyrics, poetry, photos and journals. Last week, the original version of the track “Nothing Compares 2 U” was released by the Prince Estate. At the same time, the Prince Estate debuted a website, princeestate.com, featuring a comprehensive collection of music, photos, videos and more. The news comes on the heels of the two-year anniversary of

the singer‘s death. It was revealed last week that the Carver County Attorney in Minnesota would not be able to file any criminal charges in the death of Prince, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose two years ago.