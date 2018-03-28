Disney Channel Alum Joins White House Press Team Caroline Sunshine joined the team as an intern after previously working in California politics. Sunshine starred alongside Zendaya in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up which followed a group of teen dancers. She is the latest media figure added to President Trump's White House, following Fox News analyst John Bolton stepping into the role of national security adviser. Sunshine enters a White House that has seen its share of departures recently, with H.R. McMaster, Rex Tillerson and Andrew McCabe all leaving.