Corey Feldman Says He's Been Hospitalized After Stabbing Incident Feldman tweeted about the attack, which took place Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Corey Feldman, via Twitter Corey Feldman, via Twitter The former 'Goonies' star said that he's received threats from a "vile wolfpack" However, LAPD officials told 'Page Six' that they never considered the matter an attempted homicide. Feldman previously made news in November after claiming that he had been molested by industry figures in Hollywood.