Cardi B Signs Management Deal With Quality Control The news comes as Cardi is fresh off of the reveal of her Invasion of Privacy album. The QC label also represents Lil Yachty and Migos. Cardi has enjoyed an impressive start to her rap career, The New Yorker is also set to perform at Coachella and is reportedly seven months pregnant with Offset's child. 'Invasion of Privacy' will be released

April 6.