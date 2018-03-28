Academy Drops President John Bailey's Sex Misconduct Charges The Academy dismissed the allegations, determining that no discipline was needed. “The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the Board which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains President of the Academy.” Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences The Academy received the allegations earlier this month, claiming that Bailey inappropriately touched his accuser on a movie set. While Bailey never addressed the subject publicly, he sent an employee memo claiming the incident never happened.