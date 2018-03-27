No Charges Filed Against Louisiana Officers in Alton Sterling Death
No Charges Filed Against Louisiana Officers in Alton Sterling Death Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry made the announcement Tuesday, Jeff Landry, Louisiana Attorney General Sterling was shot and killed in July 2016 after officers stopped him as he was selling CDs outside of a convenience store. A 911 caller originally stated that they had been threatened by someone with a gun. "They're not going to bring charges on anybody. Why would they do that? This is white America