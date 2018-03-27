Judge Rules Against Pulse Nightclub Shooter's Widow Noor Salman pleaded not guilty to aiding her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 12, 2016 terror attack at Pulse nightclub in Florida. If convicted, she places life in prison. Judge Paul Bryon denied a motion filed by Salman's attorneys that dismisses the case or declares a mistrial. Salman's lawyers claimed the government failed to disclose that Mateen's father, Seddique Mateen, was an FBI informant.