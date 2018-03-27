Arizona Suspends Uber Self-Driving Car Tests After Fatal Crash Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent a stern message to Uber Doug Ducey, Arizona Gov. to Uber Doug Ducey, Arizona Gov. to Uber Last week, a 2017 Volvo XC90 SUV that was operating in autonomous mode, struck and killed Elaine Herzberg near Phoenix. Uber suspended testing of all self-driving vehicles in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Toronto. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating this month's accident.