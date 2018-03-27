White House Investigates Loans to Kushner's Business White House attorneys looking into whether two loans given to Jared Kushner's business ventures violated federal ethic regulations, The Wall Street Journal reported. The loans reportedly were worth more than $500 million. The loans were given to Kushner Cos., a real estate company owned by the Kushner family. Kushner still maintains a stake in his company, despite selling most of his assets to other after the election.