Massive Shopping Mall Fire in Russia Kills More Than 60 People
Massive Shopping Mall Fire in Russia Kills More Than 60 People At least 64 children in a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo were killed. An entire class of schoolchildren reportedly died in the fire. Some of the children called their family to say goodbye, before dying in the fire. "We are burning, perhaps this is goodbye." A child victim wrote on social media Investigators said there was no alarm and exists were blocked.