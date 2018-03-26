'Call Me By Your Name' Pulled From Beijing International Film Festival The film was pulled from the Beijing festival There was no official reason behind the removal of Luca Guadagnino‘s award-winning film but it could have something to do with the film's central plot, which is a love story between two young American men. The Communist Party‘s propaganda department currently has control over film, news and publishing. Homosexuality is not illegal in China, but being gay is regarded with disapproval by much of Chinese society and the government. The Beijing Film Festival runs April 16-23.